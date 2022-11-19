GE15: No polling districts affected by floods - Sabah police

KOTA KINABALU: None of the polling district centres (PDM) in Sabah were affected by the floods, although some areas were flooded due to incessant rain since last night.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah (pix) said polling had been proceeding smoothly in the 15th general election despite cloudy weather and rain in some districts.

“A total of 874 polling stations have been opened throughout Sabah with the use of helicopters to transport ballot boxes to 87 remote areas that cannot be accessed by roads.

“All ballot boxes have safely reached all polling stations,“ he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, Sabah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Misran Bisara said that several areas in the Sook and Nabawan districts were hit by floods due to continuous heavy rain since last night.

Among the affected areas in Sook are Kampung Tiolon, Kampung Rancangan Belia and Kampung Kusina while Kampung Magulasing and Kampung Lima in Nabawan.-Bernama