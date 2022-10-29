GE15: PKR candidates expect a tough battle in N.Sembilan: Aminuddin

NILAI: Negeri Sembilan PKR chief Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said today that the party’s three parliamentary candidates in the state contesting in next month’s 15th general election (GE15), including himself, can expect a tough battle.

The Menteri Besar was announced as the candidate to replace incumbent Port Dickson MP and party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, while his press secretary, Nor Azman Mohamad will be contesting in Kuala Pilah.

Former Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) president Jufitri Joha, meanwhile, will contest in Rembau and is expected to face Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan in the parliamentary seat won by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in GE14.

Aminuddin, however, firmly believes this PKR lineup has its own strengths to secure the seats.

“Yes, in the current political situation, it’s going to be tough... but I believe we still have a good chance in all the three seats,” he told Bernama after visiting the 'Moh Chagi Kojo' job carnival here today.

Aminuddin, who is also State PH chairman, also believes PH will be able to defend all of its five parliamentary seats in Negeri Sembilan, and also could add more seats this time around.

Besides the three PKR candidates, PH will also be fielding DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and Negeri Sembilan DAP secretary Cha Kee Chin, who will be defending their Seremban and Rasah seats respectively.

Amanah, meanwhile, will be officially announcing its parliamentary candidates for Jelebu, Jempol and Tampin tomorrow. -Bernama