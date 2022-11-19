GE15: PN’s Tioman candidate dies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Tioman state seat for the 15the General Election (GE15) Md Yunus Ramli died at 3.30 this morning at Rompin Hospital, Pahang.

His death was confirmed by Central PAS Committee member Wan Rohimi Wan Daud to Bernama.

Md Yunus, 61, from PAS, had previously contested in the same seat in GE14 and served as Sungai Puteri PAS branch chief.

Today is voting day for GE15.

In GE15, the Tioman state seat witnessed a five-cornered clash between Yunus, Sulaiman Bakar (Independent), Osman A. Bakar (Pejuang), Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly (Pakatan Harapan), and Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain (Barisan Nasional).

Meanwhile in MUAR, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in conveying his condolences to Mohd Yunus’ family members, hoped that they would remain patient and strong during this difficult time.

“This is very sad news. I wish the family our deepest condolences and hope this will not deter people from coming out to vote,“ the Pagoh parliamentary PN candidate told reporters after casting his ballot at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sri Muar voting centre here today

Also present was his wife Puan Sri Norainee Abdul Rahman.-Bernama