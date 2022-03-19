GE15: Warisan open to smart cooperation, including with GRS, BN

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan (Warisan) is open to having smart cooperation with any political party or coalition, including Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN), in the 15th General Election (GE), said its president, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal(pix).

However, he said that Warisan would make a detailed assessment of the potential partner (party) and the form of smart cooperation to have, to ensure it was in line with Warisan's struggle to safeguard Sabah's interests, be inclusive and strengthen the unity of Malaysians.

“We need to be open to ensure that we can strengthen the party, because we are aware and know that being alone is not easy. Even if there is a smart partnership or cooperation, the concept is similar to what Sarawak does, working closely with the government of the day,” he said in a press conference here today.

Mohd Shafie said that Warisan was also open to forging smart collaborations with any party that would lead the government at the federal level after GE15, in order to form a more stable government and at the same time, fulfil the mandate given to the people in the election.

“However, what is important now, is that we need to prepare the party to face GE15. The first step is to strengthen the party and the constituencies represented by Warisan assemblymen and members of Parliament,” he said.-Bernama