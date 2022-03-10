GEG: Statement on proposed improvements to bill to be presented by Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: The statement containing the proposed improvements to the Control of Tobacco Products and Smoking Bill 2022 which should be tabled by the Parliamentary Select Committee in the Dewan Rakyat today will be presented latest by this Thursday.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin when tabling the motion in the Dewan Rakyat said the committee needed more time to examine more comprehensively the issues which are of public concern in relation to the bill.

The motion was seconded by Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and approved by the members of the Dewan Rakyat without debate.

The Dewan Rakyat had on Aug 2 approved for the bill to be referred to the Parliamentary Select Committee comprising 13 government and opposition MPs and chaired by the Minister of Health

This was to enable the committee to make recommendations to examine the enforcement section of the bill, and to propose any improvements if necessary, subject to the law in force.

Among other things, the bill will prohibit the sale and use of any form of smoking material including electronic cigarettes or vaping to individuals born on Jan 1, 2007 onward with the aim to build a tobacco-free generation in Malaysia.-Bernama