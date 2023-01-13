Gentari, Evolt sign MoU to explore green mobility infrastructure collaborations in Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: Gentari Sdn Bhd’s (Gentari) wholly-owned subsidiary, Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd, and Bangkok-based electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure provider Evolt Technology Company Ltd (Evolt) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore collaborations in offering clean energy solutions.

The two companies will jointly collaborate to expand EV charging infrastructure and solutions across Southeast Asia, as well as explore other potential collaboration areas in renewable energy and green mobility solutions, according to a joint statement today.

Gentari chief green mobility officer Shah Yang Razalli said the collaboration will synergise Evolt’s market leadership in Thailand and regional expertise with Gentari’s goal to expand its green mobility network across key markets in Asia Pacific.

“Together, Gentari and Evolt will explore potential investments in co-developing regional charging infrastructure beginning in Thailand, with a focus on commercial locations such as shopping malls, hotels and offices, as well as high-traffic transit hubs.

“And as the regional road network becomes better integrated, we also see the potential in exploring roaming services in charging infrastructure that will offer EV drivers a seamless charging experience even when driving across borders,” he said.

Evolt founder and chief executive officer Poonpat Loharjun said the strategic partnership with Gentari marked an important milestone for Evolt to accelerate the expansion of EV charging stations.

“This MoU will see us collaborating in the investment and expansion of charging stations in Thailand, thus increasing our capability and readiness for EV charging business opportunities in Asia Pacific,” added Poonpat.

As of Jan 5, 2023, Gentari, the Malaysian clean energy solutions provider through its affiliated entities, has deployed 151 charging points across 32 locations in Malaysia and a total of 132 charging points in India.

With a mission to be Asia Pacific’s preferred green mobility solutions provider, Gentari aims to capture 10 per cent market share (about 25,000 charging points based on current estimates) across key markets in Asia Pacific by 2030.

In the medium term, Gentari aims to install 9,000 public charging points by 2026, with an anchored presence in Malaysia and India.

-- Bernama