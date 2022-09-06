GHL, Ingenico tie up to boost payment experience in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: GHL Systems Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Paysys (M) Sdn Bhd, and Ingenico, a Worldline Brand, have combined their business strengths to strengthen their presence in the Malaysian payment market.

In an agreement, Ingenico will sell some of its business and customer assets in Malaysia to GHL. By creating this operating model, Ingenico will reinforce its presence in Malaysia, leveraging Paysys’ market knowledge and bring Ingenico’s broad range of payment solutions to open-up new opportunities with more customers and unlock new payment experiences.

Paysys will provide customers in Malaysia and Ingenico’s payment solutions, supplying hardware and software services. Ingenico will provide Paysys with access to terminal management and professional services, and the deployment of its latest smart POS terminal, Axium DX8000. The Android-based terminal offers a digital experience while optimising performance, productivity and security, meeting Malaysia’s consumer demand for advanced digital payments.

Paysys will have the opportunity to join Ingenico’s PartnerIN programme, which willd allow access to Ingenico’s technical, business, and go-to-market resources.

Paysys COO Frank Leong said this agreement marks another step towards offering innovative solutions and options for the payments sector, which presents a win-win situation for merchants and consumers.

“Over the past two years, the payment landscape has transformed significantly and this partnership enables businesses to sustain their competitive advantage while ensuring the consumer needs of flexible and secure payment methods are met.”