Girl, 4, killed in UK dog attack

LONDON: A four-year-old child was killed in a dog attack in the United Kingdom on Tuesday.

Police were called by the ambulance service around 5 pm after a report of a dog attack in the back garden of a property in Broadlands, Netherfield in Buckinghamshire, which is about 80 kilometers northwest of London.

It was quickly confirmed that the child died at the property where the attack took place, Anadolu Agency quoted Thames Valley Police as saying in a statement.

“This is an absolutely tragic incident, in which we believe that a child has been killed after being attacked by a dog,“ said Superintendent Matt Bullivant said in the statement.

It added that no arrests have been so far made in the investigation.

In early January, a dog attack in southeastern England killed a woman and injured another. -Bernama