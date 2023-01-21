Goa-bound plane from Moscow diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat

NEW DELHI: A flight, operated by Russian airline Azur Air, bound for Goa in India, was diverted to Uzbekistan after receiving a report of an explosive device on board, Sputnik quoted the Indian news agency ANI report on Saturday, citing airport sources.

The flight, which departed from Russia’s Perm International Airport, was scheduled to land in Goa at 04:15 am local time on Saturday (22:45 GMT on Friday), a high-ranking Indian police officer told ANI, adding that the flight was diverted to Uzbekistan before it entered Indian airspace.

“It (the flight) was redirected after the Dabolim Airport (Goa airport) head received an email tip about a bomb on board,“ the police officer specified.

The flight had 238 passengers, including two infants, and seven crew members on board.

Last Monday, an Azur Air plane flying from Moscow to Goa was diverted to the Jamnagar Airport in the Indian state of Gujarat for security checks after it was reported that there was an explosive device on board. After a thorough check, Indian authorities did not find any suspicious devices. -Bernama