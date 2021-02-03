GOF seizes firecrackers, cigarettes, alcohol worth RM700,434 in Kluang

KLUANG: The Fifth Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) Simpang Renggam, seized various types of firecrackers, cigarettes and alcohol worth RM733,434 in two separate raids, here, yesterday.

Its commanding officer Supt Dimin Awang said the raids were carried out at Jalan Nipah and Jalan Ara, Kampung Dato’ A Rahman Yassin, Kluang at about 4.50 pm and the next raid carried out an hour later.

He said two local men, aged 35 and 49, were arrested in the raid and RM5,000 in cash and a Perodua Alza car were also confiscated.

As many as 547 boxes of firecrackers, 556 cartons of cigarettes and 81 cartons of liquor believed to have been brought in from neighbouring countries were also seized.

“From the initial investigation conducted, the firecrackers was found to be for the markets around Kluang and Johor Bahru in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration,” he told a press conference at Simpang Renggam, here, today.

The case was being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 and Section 135 (1) of the Customs Act 1967.

Dimin said the arrested duo and the seized items were taken to the Kluang district police headquarters for further action. The two suspects were found to have no criminal records. — Bernama