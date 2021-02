KOTA BHARU: Concertina wires will be installed at eight more locations along Sungai Golok on the Malaysia-Thailand border this year as they are effective in the effort to combat cross-border crimes.

General Operations Force (GOF) South-East Brigade commander SAC Hasan Basri Ahmad Safar said the GOF had installed barbed wires along 343-metre stretch at 12 locations last year.

‘’We plan to install concertina wires at several more spots now identified as smuggling routes this year. The barricades are very effective in reducing cross-border activities in the area,’’ he said in a statement today.

To date, he said 128 illegal jetties had been identified along a 40-kilometre stretch of the river from Pasir Mas to Tumpat including Tok Deh, Syed Agil, Motong, Jeram Perdah, Pok Mat, Tanjong and Kebun.

The most active jetty was Abe Li Posmen Jetty with 149 smuggling cases recorded last year, Hasan Basri added. — Bernama