Golden Bull Award recognises 200 Malaysian SME in 2-day ceremony

PETALING JAYA: The Golden Bull Award, which acknowledges SME who have shown outstanding resilience and quick thinking to adapt and evolve in an ever-changing market environment, has recognised over 200 Malaysian SME in its 20th edition this year, with nine Malaysian SME awarded the coveted Super Golden Bull Award yesterday.

The nine Super Golden Bull Award winners are Asteel Sdn Bhd, EB Frozen Food Sdn Bhd, Eostre Bhd, Koike (M) Sdn Bhd, Kok Construction (M) Sdn Bhd, Mingu International Trading Sdn Bhd, Pentech Solution Sdn Bhd, Syarikat Sri Minyak Tenaga Sdn Bhd and Terengganu Silica Consortium Sdn Bhd.

These are businesses with an annual sales turnover of RM100 million and above in the last three financial years (or RM50 million and above for those in the service sector). However, sales turnover is not the only criteria for the Super Golden Bull Award.

The Golden Bull Award also saw 105 winners in the Outstanding SME category (SME with an annual sales turnover of RM5 million to RM100 million in the last three financial years, or up to RM50 million sales turnover for service sector); as well as 87 winners in the Emerging SME category (SME with an annual sales turnover below RM5 million). This year, the Golden Bull Award also presented 11 businesses the inaugural Digital Transformation Award.

Golden Bull Award organising chairman Datuk William Ng said the common traits of these successful SME, who thrived despite the pandemic, are that they have a strong business foundation and were quick to adapt to the adverse situation.

“The same companies are now among the first to rebound from the pandemic - proving that businesses must focus on getting their basics right.

“The Golden Bull Award symbolises strength and growth. This year, it also represents resilience, and the idea that we must not give up, no matter how tough the road ahead will be,” said Ng.

For the first time ever, the Golden Bull Award gala dinner and award presentation was held for two nights. 2022 sets an all-time record for having 2,183 nominees, more than double that of 2021, as businesses grasp opportunity for a stimulus to restarting and growing their businesses post-pandemic.

Since its inception in 2003, the Golden Bull Award has recognised over 2,000 Malaysian businesses with about 17,000 nominees participating in the program. A Malaysian brand, the Golden Bull Award has since expanded to, and organised in Singapore, Taiwan and China – helping bridge businesses across the region.

The Golden Bull Award is organised by Business Media International, a B2B publisher with brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, World Halal Business, and SME100.