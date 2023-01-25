Gov’t recommends changing name of TnG visa card to avoid confusion

PUTRAJAYA: The government has recommended that the name of the Touch ‘n Go (TnG) visa card be changed so as not to confuse users as the word ‘Touch ‘n Go’ is synonymous with the toll payment system, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix).

It is one of the immediate actions directed by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) in an engagement session with TNG management to resolve issues arising from TnG card services, he said.

Salahuddin said TnG needs to explain to users that TNG visa prepaid cards are only for the purpose of purchasing goods and services and for withdrawing money.

“This card cannot be used for the purpose of paying tolls and public transport,“ he said in a statement issued in conjunction with the engagement session where one of the issues raised was the use of TnG visa cards, especially for toll payments.

Salahuddin said TnG has also been instructed to carry out advocacy and early notification to users to inform them of the expiry of the card period, in addition to improving methods and speeding up the process and period of refunds and balance transfers.

TnG was also instructed to add card sales centres and TNG services in locations other than the existing centres in KL Sentral and Bangsar, in addition to asking online business platform providers to take down advertisements selling TnG cards by third parties who do not have permission to sell the cards, he said.

“TnG was also given one week to produce the next follow-up action plan,“ he said.

Salahuddin said the KPDN’s enforcement division will take legal action against any party that sells TnG cards above the price set by the issuer under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011. -Bernama