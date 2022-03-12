Govt committed to develop M'sia in a fair, equitable and inclusive manner: Azmin Ali

KOTA BHARU: The government remains committed to making Malaysia a country that continues to develop sustainably in line with a fair, equitable and inclusive economic distribution at all levels of income groups, ethnicities, regions and the supply chain.

Senior Minister cum Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said this commitment would be continued to increase inclusion in efforts to contribute towards local socio-economic development and enhance the country's prosperity as outlined in the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

“The Malaysian economy is now on the right track with the latest Bank Negara report showing gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 3.1 per cent in 2021.

“The World Bank projects the Malaysian economy to grow by 5.8 per cent this year, besides the value of approved investments for 2021 at RM306.5 billion. This is the highest value of approved investments ever recorded for the manufacturing, services and primary sectors,“ he said at the groundbreaking ceremony of Rohm-Wako Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

The event were also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

Mohamed Azmin said the RM910 million investment by Rohm-Wako Electronics (Malaysia) in Kelantan was part of the effort to support the country's sustainability and green growth agenda.

“This is because the manufacturing plant, which is expected to be completed in August 2023, will be recognised as an environmentally friendly production facility powered by green energy-saving technology.

“The factory produces Wide Line Transistors and Gate Driver Integrated Circuit as electric vehicle component products that will support the government’s efforts in boosting the country’s low carbon mobility development,“ he said.

He said the investment would also have a positive impact on the state's economic landscape for the long term in line with the National Investment Aspirations (NIA) to make Malaysia a global strategic investment hub by generating high-impact investments.-Bernama