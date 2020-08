KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC) is giving priority to the implementation of the Entrepreneur and Cooperative Recovery Plan to help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and cooperatives in their recovery post-Covid-19.

Minister Datuk Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the pandemic’s effect on local entrepreneurs must be addressed more aggressively and directly through the use of the government’s financial resources and expertise.

He said the efforts taken would help in realising the goals outlined under the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030.

“We only have 10 years to achieve the goals,” he said during the oral question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Wan Junaidi said this as part of his response to the question from Datuk Wira Dr Mohd Hatta Ramli (PH-Lumut) on the latest updates regarding the development of the flying car industry.

He said the Air Mobility industry has substantial potential in the local and international market, and may be used in numerous sectors.

“The existing Air Mobility projects are being led and funded by the private sector and does not involve any allocations from the government,” he said.

Wan Junaidi added that the ministry acts as a facilitator for the development of the local SMEs in the industry, focusing on drone and super drone services. -Bernama