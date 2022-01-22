Govt to ensure orderly implementation of strategies under Budget 2022 (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will ensure that all strategies outlined under Budget 2022 can be implemented in an orderly manner for the people's well-being, a resilient business sector and to spur sustainable economic growth.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) said for that purpose, the government had set up the Budget 2022 Monitoring Committee (JPB 2022) to monitor the implementation and performance of initiatives under the budget.

He said the committee would also recommend appropriate solutions, intervention measures and policy changes to ensure the smooth implementation of Budget 2022 which involved an allocation of RM332.1 billion.

“The monitoring process will also involve close cooperation with ministries and implementing agencies to ensure efficient and effective public service delivery.

“JPB 2022 will also look into the level of completion of the initiatives under the 2022 Budget and reconsider the total allocation for related initiatives, if necessary,” he said in a statement here today.

Ismail Sabri said subject matter experts would also be invited to attend the JPB 2022 meeting to provide input on the implementation of Budget 2022, in addition to feedback from the people and the business sector.

Feedback and views can be given by contacting the hotline at 03-88824666, he said.

On the recent flood disaster which had worst impacts than in previous years, the Prime Minister stressed that the implementation of the sustainability agenda was also given special attention in the preparation of the budget.

“In this regard, Budget 2022 has allocated, among others, a total of RM450 million for the conservation and preservation of the environment and biodiversity, and the issuance of Sustainability Sukuk worth RM10 billion to achieve the country’s sustainable development strategy.

“The government also hopes that all segments of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) will work together to ensure the successful implementation of Budget 2022,“ he said.

Chaired by Ismail Sabri, the committee also comprises Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz as the alternate chairman, as well as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali as permanent members.

Other members of the committee are the Treasury secretary-general, Economic Planning Unit director-general, Implementation Coordination Unit director-general, Treasury deputy secretary-general (policy) and director of the National Budget Office, Ministry of Finance.

The committee also comprises the secretary of the Tax Division, Ministry of Finance and chief executive officer of the Economic Stimulus Implementation & Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (LAKSANA), Ministry of Finance.-Bernama