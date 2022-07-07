Grants worth RM5.3 mln handed over to 92 non-Muslim houses of worship

PUTRAJAYA: The National Unity Ministry handed over grants totalling RM5.3 million to representatives of 92 non-Muslim houses of worship yesterday.

Its minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique(pix) said the financial aid was to help the management increase security features at their respective houses of worship to ensure the safety and comfort of worshippers.

The main purpose of this allocation is for repair, maintenance and emergency works which cover three main scopes namely civil, electric and mechanical works, she added.

“This special grant is part of the government’s continuous effort to help the management repair and maintain houses of worship so that they will be in safe and comfortable condition,” she said in a statement today.

In the 2022 Budget, the government has allocated RM50 million for repairs, maintenance and small development of houses of worship in local authority areas.

It also included the implementation of community activities in collaboration with the management of the houses of worship and local residents.-Bernama