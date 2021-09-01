Great Britain's David Smith dashes Wei Lun's dream of winning gold

TOKYO: National boccia athlete, Chew Wei Lun(pix) won silver in the final of the mixed individual BC1 (physical impairment) category at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, today.

Wei Lun, who made history by becoming the first Malaysian athlete to compete in the sport of boccia on the Paralympic stage, lost to defending champion from Rio 2016, David Smith of Great Britain, 2-4, in the final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

The 26-year-old, who is making his Paralympic debut, got off to a good start when he led the world number one 2-0 in the first end before David closed the gap to 2-1 in the second end.

David then equalised to 2-2 in the third end before confirming the gold when winning the fourth end with a 4-2 result.

David's victory saw him end Wei Lun's unbeaten run after winning six games in a row, including four group B fixtures since Saturday.

The achievement of the 11th best player in the world helped Malaysia increase its silver medal collection to two, after powerlifting athlete Jong Yee Khie bagged the first in the men's 107kg category on Monday.

Dwarf-sized Sarawakian powerlifter, Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, who competed in the men's 72 kilogramme (kg) category, emerged as the first national athlete to win the country's first medal, a gold, last Saturday in the prestigious games.

Meanwhile, Brazilian Jose Carlos Chagas de Oliveira won the bronze after beating Portuguese Andre Ramos, 8-2, in the bronze medal playoff this morning. -Bernama