GreenPower, Gemilang in deal on right-hand drive electric trucks and vans

PETALING JAYA: Newly listed Nasdaq company GreenPower Motor Company Inc has entered into an enhanced partnership with Gemilang International Ltd (GML) to collaborate, develop and market right-hand drive heavy-duty Class 4 trucks and vans to meet the demand of fleet customers across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Johor-based GML will be using GreenPower’s EV Star cargo and EV Star cab and chassis in the trucks and vans. GreenPower is a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles.

“We have already delivered a right-hand drive EV Star cab and chassis to GML and will be delivering additional EV Star cab and chassis and EV Star cargos ordered by GML,” said GreenPower CEO and chairman Fraser Atkinson.

“As the world continues to transition to electric commercial vehicles, our enhanced partnership with GML enables GreenPower to be working from a position of strength with ready-now solutions to deliver to our customers in key global markets.”

GML has more than 30 years of experience as a bus body manufacturer and have built bodies for various chassis of renowned companies, namely MAN, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Scania and many more. GML is a leading manufacturer of bodywork for commercial vehicles with exports to more than 15 markets around the globe including Australia, United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Hong Kong, meeting the road safety requirements in each country.

“I am excited that we are strengthening our relationship with GreenPower in response to the rising demands from our target markets,” said GML chairman and CEO Pang Chong Yong. “GreenPower’s right-hand-drive chassis will be bodied by GML and delivered to customers in Malaysia for trial.”

Pang noted that the market potential is considerable as governments around the world are pushing for electrification and promoting the adoption of renewable energy. “Market opportunities for the EV Star cab and chassis include using it as the platform for shuttle bus, school bus, motorhome and box trucks as well as the EV Star Cargo upfitted for delivery, services, utility and last mile in potential markets including Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and some others,” Pang continued.

Wednesday’s announcement comes on the heels of GreenPower’s ringing of the opening bell at Nasdaq MarketSite accompanied by demonstration drives around New York City on GreenPower’s award winning Nano BEAST.

“We were honoured that GML joined GreenPower and several of our partners yesterday in Times Square for the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony,” Atkinson concluded.