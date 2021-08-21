Hafizh rues cancellation of Malaysia GP

KUALA LUMPUR: The cancellation of the 2021 Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix (GP) at the Sepang International Circuit, scheduled from Oct 22 to 24, has come as a big blow to national Moto2 rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah (pix).

Hafizh said he was disappointed because the race in Sepang was supposed to be his first for his new team NTS RW Racing GP and on a new machine.

In fact, he had been looking forward to racing on home ground as his last race before thousands of fans in Sepang was in the 2019 season.

“I’m not too sure of my future; if I’m not around next year, there is no guarantee there will be a Malaysian rider (competing) next season,” he said in a video clip shared with the media today.

Following the cancellation of the Sepang race, the 26-year-old rider would also have to spend more time competing in Europe as several other legs in Asia including the Japan GP have also been taken off the calendar.

Hafizh said the cancellation of the Malaysian GP had also dashed the hopes of fans who wanted to see MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi in action in Sepang before retiring from the sport.

“There are still many fans of Valentino Rossi around, hoping to see Valentino race in Sepang for the last time,” he added.

The Malaysia GP 2021 has been cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia, making it the second consecutive year the race has been called off.

The cancellation was announced in a joint statement yesterday by the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), International Road-Racing Teams Association (IRTA) and Dorna Sports, the exclusive commercial and television rights holder of MotoGP. – Bernama