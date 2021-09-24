'Harry Potter' actor Felton requires medical attention at Ryder Cup

UNITED STATES: “Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton had to be taken from the Whistling Straits course on a cart with an apparent medical problem during a celebrity event prior to the Ryder Cup golf matches.

It wasn't immediately clear what triggered the episode and tournament organizers the PGA of America said he was taken to hospital but they had no further information on his condition.

“In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe,“ the PGA of America said in a statement.

“He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available.”

Britain's Felton, who turned 34 on Wednesday, was conscious when he was taken from the course.

A keen golfer, he played alongside Finnish NHL player Teemu Selanne against two US Olympic champions -- 1980 ice hockey gold medallist Mike Eurzione and speed skater Dan Jansen -- in one of the three 11-hole matches that made up the celebrity tournament.

Felton gained fame playing Harry Potter’s rival Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of the popular “Harry Potter” book series.-AFP