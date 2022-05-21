HFMD: More kindergartens expected to close in Perak

SELAMA: More kindergartens in Perak are expected to be closed following the increase in the cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

State Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said to date, 42 kindergartens had been closed under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), including 20 in the Kinta district and six in Perak Tengah.

“Last week, the number of cases increased by 10 per cent while this week, 15 per cent. Until the problem is addressed, all these kindergartens will be closed temporarily.

“We urged everyone to be vigilant and follow the advice of the Health Ministry,” he told reporters at the Home Minister’s Aidilfitri do here today.

Yesterday, Mohd Akmal said a total of 2,638 HFMD cases were reported in the 19th epidemiological week ending May 14, a 15.6-fold increase from the 159 cases reported in the corresponding period last year.

Of the total, the highest number of cases involved children aged six and below at 2,465 cases, followed by the age group of seven to 12 with 150 cases, and those over 12 years with 23 cases.-Bernama