‘Hidden agenda in offensive remarks’

PETALING JAYA: People who make remarks that cross religious or racial lines, particularly those in a position of power and influence, likely have an ulterior motive.

Some, like Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh of PAS, seek to become a hero in the eyes of their followers or their own communities.

“The remarks are not made on the spur of the moment,” political analyst Dr Lim Teck Ghee said yesterday.

In the case of Zawawi, who is Pasir Puteh MP, claiming that the Bible is a “distortion of the truth” and calling for restrictions on the consumption of alcohol are ways for him to stamp his Islamic credentials among the Malay masses, Lim told theSun.

During a debate in the Dewan Rakyat early this month, Zawawi claimed that the Bible had been “distorted from its original meaning”.

He subsequently backed up his claim as a “fact”, so the Christian community had “no right to be offended”.

His remarks have angered Christian groups and devotees nationwide and two Christians from Sabah have filed a lawsuit to seek an injunction to restrain him from making such remarks.

Instead of apologising for what he said, Zawawi went on to claim that all religions should forbid the consumption of alcohol as “even Jesus forbade alcohol” before the Bible was “manipulated”.

Lim said those who play the Islamic card not only assume that they will get away with such statements but also believe that they will be seen as heroes by their supporters.

He said the views and feedback from minorities are perceived as unjustified, uncalled for or merely “over-reactions”.

“Until the government of the day rejects double standards on racial and religious controversies, we can expect such conduct to continue.”

Unfortunately, Lim said, it would be “expecting too much” to think voters would oust the MP in the next elections.

“It is up to PAS to replace him with another candidate for the constituency.”

Another political analyst, Dr Asri Salleh, agrees that Zawawi had crossed the line but does not think he has a political motive.

“He went a bit too far to make those of a different faith uneasy.

“It was not the right place and time to make such statements. He should have known better.”

He believes it was Zawawi’s personal opinion and does not reflect the views of PAS or Perikatan Nasional.

“Understandably, there is disappointment but Malaysians of other faiths should not worry too much,” the UiTM Sabah senior lecturer added.

Similarly, Asri said, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayshal was only expressing his personal opinion when he said that vernacular schools should be abolished for being obstacles to a “strong national identity”.

“It won’t do his party any good, especially now that Sabah is going to the polls.”

