High tide phenomenon: Six bunds collapsed affecting 30 homes

PASIR SALAK: Six bunds collapsed in Kampung Sungai Dua and Kampung Selat Masjid following the high tide phenomenon affecting almost 30 homes including a kindergarten and a mosque recently.

State Women, Family, Community Welfare Committee chairman, Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin said the high tide phenomenon was mainly due to river water overflowing the bunds.

“I have gone down to the ground zero with the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) and discovered that two of the six bunds were badly damaged as they were close to the housing area including a Kemas kindergarten and the Sungai Durian Mosque.

“About RM1 million is needed to repair all the damaged bunds. The meeting with DID yesterday managed to offer a solution by repairing two badly damaged bunds first,” she said when met at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at the grounds of the Kampung Gajah Assemblyman Service Centre here today.

According to her, the incident which happened last Sunday continued to Wednesday and only subsided yesterday evening. The DID is expecting water to rise again this weekend.

“I am told that the process to repair the bunds could not be done quickly because the water level is still high. We need to wait another 10 days to see if the water level had receded or not.

“So far, no residents have been evacuated except for one family which was preparing to leave but had to wait due to the high water level,” he added.