Highland areas at risk of landslides if illegal farming not monitored

IPOH: Illegal agricultural activities could put the highland areas at risk of disasters, especially landslides and mud floods if not monitored and no appropriate action is taken by the authorities.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the ministry through its agencies together with state governments and local authorities was always looking for ways to reduce the risk of disasters due to illegal farming activities.

“There has to be coordination, planning and integrated action if a land is occupied without permission.

“This will affect the infrastructure and expose the land to various risks. We are worried about the occurrence of mud floods and roads being cut off by the floods,“ he told a press conference after inspecting the Jalan Simpang Pulai-Blue Valley repair works near Cameron Highlands in conjunction with the East Zone FTRoadpedia 3.0 Tour programme here today.

He said the slope repair works at Section 44 of the road had started on July 1 with an estimated cost of RM122 million, among others, involving the installation of reinforced walls and beams, all of which are expected to be completed by June 2025.

For Section 27, Fadillah said the slope repair works had started in January and were expected to be completed this November at a cost of RM8.6 million.-Bernama