Hishammuddin: Malaysia, Thailand to strengthen defence cooperation, military readiness

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Thailand have agreed that it is crucial for both countries to maintain and enhance close defence relations at all levels to avoid the exploitation of their common borders by acts of terror and violent extremists.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said that in his discussion with Thailand Deputy Prime Minister, General Prawit Wongsuwan, at the Ministry of Defence here today, they deliberated over issues of common interest, to further strengthen the existing defence cooperation between Malaysia and Thailand.

He said both the Malaysian Army and the Royal Thai Army have agreed to build two new coordinated border posts (CBP), which are expected to be completed this year, to combat transnational crime and smuggling.

“We will also increase the military-to-military cooperation between the Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Thai Armed Forces in the areas of training, courses and joint exercises,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, Prawit is also highly supportive of Malaysia's proposal to elevate the defence cooperation in the Malacca Straits Patrol (MSP) to a Quadrilateral Ministerial Meeting with the participation of the Defence Ministers from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

“This would be a valuable opportunity for the leaders to exchange views whilst providing guidance towards the future operationalisation of MSP, and we are looking forward to Thailand hosting the inaugural MSP meeting,” he said.

According to him, they also discussed food security and the impact of supply chain disruptions arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We also agreed for our relevant agencies and ministries to enhance cooperation and continuously strengthen Malaysia and Thailand's food security to remain stable under all circumstances,” he said.

Hishammuddin said the discussion also touched, among other things, on the development of several key infrastructure projects at the border area, namely road alignment linking the Bukit Kayu Hitam (BKH) - Sadao Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) complexes; International Friendship Bridges; and the construction and maintenance of a single barrier at Bukit Kayu Hitam/Dannok common border.

Recognising the important contribution of defence industries to delivering military readiness, Hishammuddin said that he had instructed his ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Seri Muez Abd Aziz, to lead a delegation to Thailand to increase cooperation and synergy between the two countries.

He said the outcomes of the issues discussed that require inter-ministerial and inter-agency cooperation will be conveyed in the next Cabinet meeting.

Earlier today, Prawit and his delegation arrived at the Wisma Pertahanan for their first courtesy call since the Covid-19 pandemic.-Bernama