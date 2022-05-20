Hishammuddin officiates soft launch of Housing Blueprint 3.0

KUALA LUMPUR: The launch of the Housing Blueprint 3.0 will enhance the housing agenda for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel, veterans as well as their families and ensure their welfare and well-being continue to be protected, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein(pix).

He said the blueprint was developed based on three main objectives, namely construction, maintenance and ownership.

“It is a continuation of the Housing Blueprint 1.0 that I personally proposed and introduced in 2017 as well as the Housing Blueprint 2.0, launched in 2019.

“ATM personnel, veterans and their families can live in comfortable homes and there are four main programmes to be implemented under the Housing Blueprint 3.0,” he told a press conference at the soft launch of the blueprint, here today.

Also present were Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany, Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain and Air Force chief Gen Datuk Seri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.

Hishammuddin said under the blueprint, a total of 12,733 Rumah Keluarga Malaysia Angkatan Tentera (RKMAT) homes would be built in five phases from 2023 to 2030.

He said more RKMATs would also be upgraded until 2030.

“A total of 974 housing units under the One Member One House (Sasar) programme will be built in stages at Wardieburn Camp, here, while another 6,400 units will be built in stages in Genting Klang from 2027 to 2033,” he said.

Apart from that, Hishammuddin said his ministry and the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) were working together to provide a special quota for MAF personnel and veterans for each affordable houses developed by KPKT nationwide.-Bernama