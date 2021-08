PUTRAJAYA: Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein(pix) is expected to speak on vaccine hoarding and emphasise on the importance of fair distribution, at the first meeting of the International Forum on Vaccine Cooperation tonight.

The forum organised by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs via an online meeting platform will focus on vaccine production capacity and technology collaboration, towards greater vaccine accessibility and affordability for developing countries to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra) today, Hishammuddin will also stress on the urgent need for vaccines to be made accessible and affordable, as the way forward in combating the pandemic.

The forum chaired by Wang Yi, China’s State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs will issue a joint statement at the end to demonstrate the unity and strong commitment of participating countries in combating the Covid-19 pandemic through international vaccine cooperation.

On Nov 18, 2020, Malaysia and China signed the Agreement on Cooperation in Vaccine Development and Accessibility, that provides for Malaysia to purchase Chinese vaccines and embark on joint technical collaboration in vaccine development, especially for Halal-certified vaccines. -Bernama