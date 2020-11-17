Holders of sensitive PDRM posts will be rotated more often - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Holders of sensitive posts in the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will be rotated more often in future, said Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix).

He said that other than giving more officers in PDRM the opportunity to gain experience in performing important tasks, it was also in order to avoid the possibility of misconduct among them.

‘’In addition, the transfer of officers who had held sensitive posts too is to isolate any officer suspected to have links to certain issues or had perpetrated misconduct before action is taken against them,’’ he said when contacted here, today.

Abdul Hamid also said that among examples of incidents which prompted the implementation of the rotation for sensitive posts were the discoveries of police officers and personnel who were suspected to be in cahoot with online gambling syndicates and Macau Scam, recently.

He said, the changing and revamping for purpose of rotation was being implemented and were expected to last until the end of the year.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that PDRM had acted against senior police officers on suspicion of having links to individuals who were detained to help in investigations against online gambling syndicates and the Macau Scam.

Also reported was a major revamp of PDRM involving over 20 personnel, officers and senior officers.

Prior to this, Abdul Hamid was also reported to have said that all officers and personnel to be placed in the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7), Narcotic CID and CID would be screened by a Special Committee set up by Bukit Aman to ensure they had a high integrity. — Bernama