Holiday Cultural Festival at Jaya One

PETALING JAYA: Cultural diversity makes Malaysia stronger and it has helped to make the country an attractive destination for expatriate workers.

Citing the Expat Insider survey which was released on Dec 1, MyHometown website CEO Lim Teck Ghee said Kuala Lumpur has been ranked as the top city in the world for expatriates to live and work.

He was speaking at the launch of “Holiday Cultural Festival” event that was jointly sponsored by MyHometown and SeHati Aid on Saturday.

The festival will be held at TheSchool@Jaya One here every Saturday and Sunday in December to promote the unique cultural diversity of Malaysia. It is aimed at promoting the multi-cultural outlook of the country.