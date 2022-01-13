Honda Malaysia targets to sell 900 units of all-new Civic monthly

KUALA LUMPUR: Honda Malaysia Sdn Bhd is targeting sales of 900 units monthly for its 11th Generation All-New Civic (pix).

Managing director and CEO Madoka Chujo said the highly-anticipated model is expected to make waves in the market and maintain the No. 1 position in the C-segment with its stylist exterior design, premium interior offerings and best-in-class performance.

“To date, we have received 1,200 booking for the 11th Generation Civic since the order books were opened last month.

“Deliveries will kick off next week, with waiting times expected to be between one and two months depending on the variant,“ she said after the launch held at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre today.

The 11th Generation All-New Civic is offered in three variants – E, V and sporty RS variants – which are powered by the enhanced 1.5-litre VTEC turbocharged engine.

Engine performance have been raised to a maximum power output of 182PS and segment-leading 240Nm of torque, which is more powerful than a 2.4-litre engine performance.

“We had introduced the VTEC turbocharged engine in the 10th Generation Civic. The acceptance of the engine in the market was overwhelming, and since then, 60% of the Civic sales were contributed by the turbocharged variants,“ she said.

Meanwhile, group vice-president sales and after sales Jahabarnisa Haja Mohideen said the company is expecting 50% sales to come from the V variant and 30% from sporty RS variant, while 20% sales from E variant.

The new Civic will be offered in five colours including the new colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Ignite Red Metallic as well as Lunar Silver Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl and Platinum White Pearl.

Civic's E variant is priced at RM125,634.64, V variant at RM138,043.36 while customers can own the RS variant at the price of RM144,350.09. – Bernama