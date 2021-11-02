Hotel reservations in Terengganu increase to 80 pct: MAH

KUALA TERENGGANU: The booking rates at 36 hotels under the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Terengganu has shown an increase of up to 80 per cent since interstate travel was allowed on Oct 11.

MAH Terengganu manager Suaibah Harun said the average booking for accommodation on normal days was 50 per cent and rose to 80 per cent on weekends, especially during festive holidays.

“This is a positive development for the hotel and tourism industry recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are confident that once international tourists start visiting Terengganu, the growth rate of the hotel industry will increase even faster because the cash flow they generate is more than that of domestic tourists,” she told reporters after the launch of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station at Primula Hotel here today.

Also present were Terengganu Incorporated Sdn Bhd (Terengganu Inc) executive director who is also Primula Hotel board member Burhanuddin Hilmi Mohamed@Harun and Malaysian EV Owners Club (MyEVOC) president Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi.

The Primula Hotel is the third location that provides a facility for EV users to recharge their cars more easily and comfortably after the Tanjung Vista Hotel in Kuala Terengganu and Awana Kijal in Kemaman.

Currently, Terengganu is the only state that provides electric car charging station services in the East Coast.

Suaibah said the charging station with a capacity of 7.4 kilowatts could be used for free by hotel residents and the public.

“This initiative is in line with the government’s intention to conserve the environment, cultivate the use of green and environmentally friendly technology. Indirectly, it is hoped to attract more tourists to the hotel through the advanced services provided,” she said.-Bernama