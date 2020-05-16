House fire leaves family homeless

KUALA TERENGGANU: Nine family members escaped devastating house fire in Kampung Beladau Kolam last night with only clothes on their backs.

According to one of the victims, Suliani Sulong, 35, the 9.30 pm fire not only rendered them homeless, it also destroyed their sources of income as family-run bakery, sundry shop, eatery and chicken processing facility were also housed in the same double storey shophouse.

“The fire started in one of the rooms and noticed by one of my brothers. We tried to douse the fire before the arrival of the firefighters but failed,” she said when met by reporters late last night.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department Operation Division assistant director Mohd Basri Kamarazaman said the department received the call at 10 pm and 34 firefighters from Kuala Terengganu, Wakaf Tapai and Kuala Berang fire stations were immediately rushed to the scene.

“When firefighters arrived, the fire was already raging and it took them 20 minutes to put out the fire,” he said, adding that the cause of the fire and estimated losses were still under investigation.