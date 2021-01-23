HSNZ appeals for blood donors as stocks dip

KUALA TERENGGANU: Although Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) Blood Bank Unit in Kuala Terengganu has sufficient supply to last for another seven days, the hospital is appealing to the public to come forward to donate.

HSNZ transfusion service physician Dr Mohd Muhaimim Kambali said the blood donation trend in the state has shown a decrease in supply since last week with only 150 bags of blood obtained against the weekly requirement of 350 bags.

“We need to adopt a proactive approach to blood shortages,“ he said when met by reporters at a blood donation programme at the Padang Hiliran People’s Housing Project (PPR) hall here today

Also present was Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

“We are afraid if this trend continues there will be shortage in supply in a week or two,” he said adding that currently the hospital is need of type A blood.

The National Blood Centre has received approval and permission from the National Security Council (NSC) to proceed with blood donation activities with strict adherence to the prescribed SOP and to allow donors to travel to hospitals or health clinics for the purpose. — Bernama