HSS Engineering signs MoU with Indah Water, eyes UAE market

KUALA LUMPUR: Engineering and project management consultant HSS Engineers Bhd (HEB Group) announced yesterday that its unit HSS Engineering Sdn Bhd (HSS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) to explore potential opportunities for management and technical services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

IWK is Malaysia’s national sewerage services provider with 27 years of experience, capable of managing end-to-end processes involving various types of sewerage systems and customers in urban and rural areas.

This strategic collaboration will allow HSS to leverage on its experience exceeding 35 years to bring technology, innovative solutions and expertise that will be a value-add to IWK for excellent project execution. Among others, HSS will provide services including sustainable, green technology, BIM and value management.

Notably, HSS’ track record in the areas of sewerage drainage and irrigation projects include design and site supervision for refurbishment and upgrading works of Pantai sewerage treatment plant, engineering design and preliminary study for centralised sewerage treatment plant for Bandar Melaka East, drainage and stormwater management blueprint for Iskandar Malaysia and masterplan study for Madinat Al-Arab in UAE.

“This MoU is an exciting collaboration between an industry thought leader with solid technical expertise together with an engineering and project management consultancy with a proven track record for efficient service delivery,” said HSS Engineering Sdn Bhd CEO Sharifah Azlina Raja Kamal Pasmah.

“HSS is pleased to bring the top-notch calibre of IWK internationally to the high-growth market of UAE, leveraging on our past experience as an engineering consultant for the Nad Al Sheba Racecourse, Techno Park Development and masterplan study for Madinat Al-Arab, on top of being a BIM consultant for Abu Dhabi International Airport, the floating Louvre Museum and Reem Mall.

“Having individually supported Malaysia’s urban and rural development plans, we believe that our potent combination of experience, coupled with an affinity for adopting sustainable next-generation technologies, would place us strategically in propelling the enhancement of the water infrastructure in UAE at this critical development phase,” she added.

The MoU between IWK and HSS is valid for two years.