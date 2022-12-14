Huawei Malaysia inks MoU with 2 companies for solar energy venture

PETALING JAYA: Huawei Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Progressture Power Sdn Bhd and JJ-LAPP (M) Sdn Bhd for the latter’s solar energy venture.

The venture will help in its quest to develop projects in renewable energy, green information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, energy savings as well as emission reductions to jointly accelerate the green digital transition in Malaysia.

According to Huawei, the MoU will position it and JJ-Lapp as the preferred partners for potential customers seeking cleantech solutions, as well as setting Progressture Solar as a key service provider with a shared philosophy of helping both local and multinational companies transition to net-zero carbon emissions.

It said that the partnership between the three companies is set to become the go-to solution for digital energy transitions, specifically for commercial and industrial (C&I) clients.

With this collaboration, Progressture Solar will invest heavily in the ownership and development of clean energy assets, including solar photovoltaics (PV) systems for businesses, electric vehicle (EV) charging network solutions, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and green data centre facilities.

Additionally, JJ-LAPP will be the product partner for Progressture Solar, providing the delivery of green products and solutions to meet the needs of C&I clients. Huawei will bring its expertise as a global ICT solutions provider to manufacture and equip the technical infrastructure for the tripartite venture.

Huawei Malaysia digital power business group vice-president Chong Chern Peng said that through the partnership, it can deliver solutions that meet the expectations of customers with a shared vision to bring forth power solutions that collectively deliver a greener and sustainable operational environment as part of energy transitions.

“In the long run, with a robust portfolio of solar projects, we will be able to establish a recurring income stream,” Chong said in a statement.

Progressture Solar co-founder and COO Ng Yew Weng said that with the urgency to combat climate change, businesses are and will be subjected to both local and global environmental standards, including Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions.

“The challenge for many is knowing where or how to start their sustainability journey and being able to meet their commitments.

“This partnership paves an extensive way for us to deliver more robust, comprehensive and clean energy solutions from solar PV systems, BESS, EV charging and green data centres. With these solutions, we aid businesses to seamlessly transit to clean energy, decarbonise, strengthen their environmental, social, and corporate governance profile and ultimately move towards a greener economy,” he said.