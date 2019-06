AUTHOR Suzanne Collins announced an untitled prequel that’s set 64 years before The Hunger Games.

In 2020, we’ll all be transported to Panem again and witness how the violence truly began with the first rebellion.

“With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival,“ Collins said.

“The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days – as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet – provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.”

As told in The Hunger Games trilogy, the first rebellion led by District 13 failed and the district was supposedly wiped out.

The other defeated districts were put under the Treaty of Treason, which founded the annual Hunger Games to cruelly punish the rebels and deter another uprising against the Capitol.

Children from 12 districts are chosen as tributes and are forced to fight each other to the death.

The sole victor wins a chance to live in luxury and wins food supply for his or her district for a year.

Perhaps, we’ll finally find out who won in the first Hunger Games and what the tributes were put through.