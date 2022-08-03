Hungry Ghost Festival in full swing after two-year hiatus

PETALING JAYA: The Chinese community in the country is abuzz over the Hungry Ghost Festival, which began on July 29 and ends on Aug 26.

Each year, during the seventh lunar month, makeshift altars are set up and offerings burnt by the roadside while concerts and Chinese opera performances are held at various locations.

According to Taoist belief, the gates of hell are opened during the seventh lunar month of the Chinese calendar and spirits are free to roam the Earth.

Federation of Taoist Associations Malaysia president Daozhang Tan Hoe Chiow said it is a 100-year tradition for the community to begin the festival on the first day of the seventh lunar month.

He said in Penang, devotees would pray to the deity of souls, called Di Guan Da Di, on the fifteenth day of the month.

“Devotees will pray to this deity for the liberation of the souls from hell and throughout the month, Taoist priests will perform prayers to ensure the souls are reborn,” he told theSun.

Tan, whose association represents about three million members nationwide, said they would have to choose a Chinese opera or puppet show to entertain the spirits.

“The members would have to choose which show to hold as it involves expenses. For instance, it would cost RM6,000 for a troupe of puppeteers to perform for three nights,” he said.

In Penang, devotees can worship Tai Su Yeah (King of Hades), portrayed by one of the largest effigies, that stands at 27ft.

He said they can also pray at any of the temples that celebrate the festival, adding that this year is special as it is the first time it is being held since Covid-19 hit Malaysia two years ago.

Taoist priests will perform rites and present food offerings while devotees will visit temples to repent and pray for happiness.

He said the month, which is often associated with ghosts, has been misunderstood due to misrepresentation in movies.

“The common misunderstanding is the fear of ghosts. However, the essence of this month is to teach and instil in devotees, especially young children, the importance of filial piety, virtues, respect, obedience and care for ancestors and others outside their family circle.

“This is why we will see some small offerings made at the roadside to the wandering, or ‘lost souls’ that are not part of any family,” he said, adding that such offerings should be cleared on the same day instead of being left at the site to prevent littering.