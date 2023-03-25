Husband, wife killed in five-vehicle pile-up, teen son seriously injured

BANDAR PERMAISURI: A husband and wife were killed while their son was seriously injured in a five-vehicle pile-up on Jalan Kuala Terengganu - Kota Bharu near Kampung Selamat, here this afternoon.

In the 1.30 pm incident, the victims identified as Faizul Azman Awang, 44, and Habshah Ismail, 42, died at the scene.

The couple's thirteen-year-old son, Muhammad Daniel Dzulkarnain, was seriously injured in the face and is receiving treatment at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu.

Setiu district police chief DSP Affandi Hussin said in a statement today, the victims were believed to be heading home in Kuantan, Pahang after visiting a family member who had died in Besut when the Proton Exora driven by Faizul Azman collided with a lorry from the opposite direction.

Affandi said the lorry driver and co-driver as well as 11 people from three other vehicles namely Nissan Navara, Perodua Axia and Toyota Wish escaped unhurt.

He said the victims’ bodies were extricated from the vehicle by the Fire and Rescue Department personnel and sent to the Setiu Hospital Forensic Unit for post-mortem.

Further investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the accident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he added. -Bernama