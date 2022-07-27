IHG, STC team up to bring Crowne Plaza to Straits City, Butterworth

PETALING JAYA: IHG Hotels & Resorts announced today it is partnering with STC Property Management Sdn Bhd, the developer of Penang’s Straits City, to bring the Crowne Plaza brand to Butterworth.

The master plan development is by Singapore-listed The Straits Trading Company Limited and Malaysia Smelting Corp Bhd.

The partnership will bring the first Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts to Penang. It will be the flagship hotel for Straits City – a sustainable high-end mixed-use development located at the waterfront of Butterworth. The expansive development incorporates green technologies to promote sustainable living and spaces designed to encourage interaction, communication and creation.

Nestled within Straits City, the 343-room Crowne Plaza Penang Butterworth Straits City will offer sweeping views of the Straits of Penang, and a nostalgic George Town just over the horizon.

Straits Developments Pte Ltd CEO Eric Teng said Straits City, upon completion, will help elevate Butterworth as the future city, comprising an integrated mix of residential, retail, offices and commercial components.

“We are confident that the partnership with IHG will bring our vision of developing Straits City into a world-class work-live-play destination to life.”

IHG managing director South East Asia and Korea Rajit Sukumara the partnership underscores IHG’s commitment to expand its footprint across Malaysia and grow its portfolio in strategic destinations.

“The Crowne Plaza brand is a perfect fit for modern travellers who desire a seamless transition between work and life, and for business nomads working remotely across the globe. We are confident that Crowne Plaza Penang Butterworth Straits City will enhance the hospitality offering in Butterworth and set a new standard for blended travel.”

Crowne Plaza Penang Butterworth Straits City adds to an already impressive list of IHG properties scheduled to open in Malaysia in the next few years, most notably, Crowne Plaza Kota Kinabalu, Crowne Plaza Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Hotel Indigo Kuala Lumpur on the Park, and Kimpton Kuala Lumpur. These hotels will complement existing IHG brands: Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts.

IHG’s upcoming launches are part of a pipeline of 10 hotels due to open in Malaysia in the next three to five years, adding to the existing six properties it operates. IHG’s expansion marks its potential as an attractive business and travel destination.