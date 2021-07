SEPANG: A special counter has been set up at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) by the Immigration Department to facilitate the return process of illegal immigrants to their homeland under the Recalibration Programme.

The counter, which is on Level Three of the KLIA Arrival Hall, is opened round the clock since last Monday to assist the immigrants concerned, but they are required to be at the counter at least six hours before their flight time.

Immigration director -general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud(pix)said the counter was set up following complaints from embassies on the Online Appointment System (STO), claiming the slots were always full, resulting in a long wait by the immigrants.

He said the counter was set up with the collaboration of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to expedite the return of immigrants with completed documents without going through STO.

“It is a ‘game changer’ that increases Immigration Department’s efficiency in implementing the programme,“ he told reporters after inspecting the process at the KLIA Return Recalibration Programme counter today. Also present was Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said.

To participate in the programme at KLIA, the immigrants are required to have valid travel documents that have been approved by the respective embassy, ​​have the flight ticket to their homeland, pay a compound of RM500, which should be made only via debit card, credit card or Touch 'n Go e-Wallet only, and possess the Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) screening test slip, which should be valid for 72 hours from the time of their flight.

According to Khairul Dzaimee, a total of 48 illegal immigrants have used the counter service since it was opened last Monday and that the initiative will be extended to Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) and other international gateways.

The Cabinet meeting on June 23 agreed to extend the Illegal Immigrant Recalibration Plan to support implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (Pick) until the end of the year, or until the vaccination programme ends. -Bernama