Immigration officer jailed 30 days, fined RM40,000 for corruption

SEREMBAN: An Immigration officer was sentenced to 30 days’ jail and fined RM40,000 by the Sessions Court here today on two counts of corruption, involving RM2,100.

Judge Madihah Harullah made the decision after Mohd Shah Ezywan Abd Rahman, 34, pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was fined RM20,000 on each count, in default six months’ jail, and 30 days on both charges.

According to the charge sheet, Mohd Shah Ezywan, a Grade KP19 Immigration Officer, with obtaining RM1,200 and RM900 without consideration from a person whom he knew to be concerned with his official function.

The offence was committed at the Nilai branch Malayan Banking Berhad on July 7, 2019 and between March 22 and May 19 last year.

In the last proceeding held last Jan 26, Mohd Shah Ezywan, who was arrested during “Op Selat”, had pleaded not guilty to eight counts under Section 165 of the Penal Code and four counts for money laundering.

However, today, the court ordered 10 of the charges, including all four of the money laundering charges.

Apart from that, the court also allowed an application by MACC to forfeit various assets worth RM1,209,380.65 belonging to Mohd Shah Ezywan, including cash, four cars and jewellery.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin prosecuted, while Mohd Shah Ezywan was represented by lawyer Datuk Salehuddin Saidin. — Bernama