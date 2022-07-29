Indonesia begins administering second Covid-19 vaccine booster doses

JAKARTA: Indonesia today began administering second Covid-19 vaccine booster doses to 1.9 million healthcare workers.

In line with advice set out by the Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, the programme for those who had their first booster dose six months ago, the country's health ministry said.

In a statement, it said healthcare workers who have been at particularly high risk of infection will get optimum protection from the virus amid upward trend in cases.

Indonesia has recorded 5,831 new cases of Covid-19 within a period of 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the republic to 6,197,495.

Based on information available on the ministry's official Twitter account, it recorded 13 more deaths versus 17 yesterday.

Jakarta province has recorded the highest total number of positive cases, with 2,987.-Bernama