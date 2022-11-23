Indonesia woman jailed six months for cruelty to animal

PETALING JAYA: An Indonesian woman was sentenced to six months jail by the Sessions Court here today for cruelty to an animal by beating a cat to death.

Judge Azrul Darus handed down the sentence on trader Hotimah, 60, who sells banana fritters, after the woman pleaded guilty to the charge.

She was charged with beating a cat with a broom to death at a shop in Serdang Jaya, Seri Kembangan here at 7.46 am last Aug 20.

The charge, under Section 29 (1) (a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772), provides a fine of between RM20,000 and RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, if found guilty.

Hotimah, who was in the dock, broke down into tears upon hearing the sentence.

She was ordered to serve the sentence from today.

Prosecuting officer from the Selangor Veterinary Service Department prosecuted, while Hotomah was unrepresented.-Bernama