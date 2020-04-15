Indonesian netizens praise Malaysia’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic

JAKARTA: Netizens in Indonesia have commended the Malaysian government’s move in helping the people whose income have been affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO), in efforts to contain Covid-19 in the country.

Many are amazed by the financial assistance and other initiatives which have been extended to those severely hit by the economy, and hoped the Indonesian government would be more concerned and would take similar measures to help its citizens affected during the pandemic.

In a recent video posted on YouTube ‘Macan Idealis’ channel titled “Mengejutkan! Beginilah Kondisi Terkini di Malaysia” (”Shocking! This is the current situation in Malaysia) the video has so far been viewed over 400,000 times and had received over 5,000 comments from its audience.

The YouTube Macan Idealis channel which has over 630,000 subscribers had interviewed a biotechnologist from Medan, Sumatera, Prof Dr Irwandi Jaswir, who is currently a research coordinator at the International Islamic University Malaysia, Halal Industry Research Centre, on the MCO situation in Malaysia.

Among comments left by viewers on the YouTube channel was from ‘ahmad lahera’ who wrote : “Congratulations Malaysians, wish you all the best. Pray for us Indonesians that we receive the same blessings”.

The MCO was enforced in Malaysia beginning on March 18 and was further extended to April 28, to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had also announced various financial assistance and initiatives to alleviate the burden on the people most affected following the MCO ruling.

Other netizens from Indonesia as well as Malaysia, also expressed their admiration and gratitude on the YouTube Channel, on the measures being implemented by the Malaysian government.

“Alhamdulillah, our neighbours have a government which is trustworthy, “ Juri Murtana commented on the YouTube channel.

In dealing with the spread of Covid-19, Indonesia had since March 16, imposed large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) in stages.

On April 9, President Joko Widodo, announced a wide range of aid and initiatives for the poor in the country with a population of over 280 million. This included financial assistance amounting to Rp600,000 a month for three months, sembako card aid (essential item card) worth Rp200,000 monthly, for nine months to 20 million eligible family heads. - Bernama