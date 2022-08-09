Injury woes plague TFC ahead of clash with JDT

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) are not expected to field their main squad due to injuries to several key players in their Super League match against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Sultan Mizan Zainil Abidin Stadium, Gong Badak, here, tomorrow night.

The matter was confirmed by head coach, Nafuzi Zain, who admitted that some of his key players have to be rested due to health problems and injuries after playing in the FA Cup semi-final match against Selangor FC, last Saturday.

“Our preparations obviously have been slightly affected because key players such as agile winger Mohd Faisal Abdul Halim, import striker Kipre Tchetche, import midfielder Manuel Ott and Muhammad Faiz Mohd Nasir have either injuries or fever.

“Therefore we have to reshuffle and make some changes by including second squad players for the match against the Southern Tigers, tomorrow,“ he said when met yesterday.

However, at the same time, he is quite relieved as Liberian-born import striker Kpah Sherman, has recovered from injury and can return to action tomorrow night.

Asked about the chances of the Turtles beating the eight-time Super League champions, Nafuzi said he remained optimistic of being able to record a positive result, thus maintaining their unbeaten record at home.

He said TFC have learnt from their narrow 1-2 defeat at the hands of JDT in the first round of the league at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri, in April.

He demanded that his men not to give too much respect to the opponents who have the reputation as the best team but instead work harder and focus on their respective roles.

“We also expect the presence of home fans to provide solid support, like they did during the match against Selangor FC last Saturday,“ he said.-Bernama