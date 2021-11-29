International day of persons with disabilities raises awareness

KUALA LUMPUR: The annual International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on Dec 3 is a platform to raise awareness on the rights of persons with disabilities (PwD) as well as to celebrate their capabilities and contributions.

Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi(pix) said that, as part of the celebration here, a three-day exhibition and mini concert titled ‘Kau dan Aku’ would be held at the Damansara Performing Art Centre from tomorrow, showcasing PwD talents, including in singing and dancing.

“I would like people to see, just because we are PwD, this doesn’t mean that we cannot do what other people do,“ she said on Bernama TV’s The Brief programme today.

Ras Adiba, who is also OKU Sentral president, said the mini concert, to be held from 8 pm to 10 pm, could also be watched online through the non-governmental organisation’s social media platform.

“I also hope the audience will not only come just to watch our show but also help support the community economically by buying the paintings,“ she added.

The mini concert will be held in accordance with the standard operating procedures and capacity limited to 100 people.

Admission is free but tickets must be booked in advance by calling Azlinda Zainudin (013-3565939) or Zarita Zakaria (012-3250326).-Bernama