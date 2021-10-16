Interstate travel: Smooth traffic on most main highways

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow has been reported to be smooth with no traffic jams at main expressways following the lifting of the interstate travel ban.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said that there was no increase in the number of vehicles reported at the Sungai Besi and Jalan Duta toll plazas as of 1 pm today.

“There have been no signs of people rushing to travel to other states on the main highways even though the interstate travel ban has been lifted and with the upcoming Maulidur Rasul holiday,“ he told Bernama today.

The East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) meanwhile, experienced a surge of over 65 per cent as motorists headed towards the east coast, LPT2 Sdn Bhd regional business manager Suhaimi Samat said in a statement today.

Suhaimi said that motorists were taking advantage of the extended weekend to travel before the monsoon season begins.

Motorists who have completed their Covid-19 vaccinations would be allowed to dine-in at the rest stops along LPT2 and would be issued a green sticker after showing their MySejahtera vaccination status before being allowed to enter the food court, he added.

Suhaimi assured that all of the public facilities at the R&Rs such as petrol stations, suraus and toilets were open 24 hours a day and thoroughly sanitised.

In GEORGETOWN, the number of vehicles plying the Penang Bridge was reported to have jumped by 90 per cent since last Monday, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) head of strategic stakeholder engagement Syed Mohammed Idid Syed Ahmad said.

Around 61,000 vehicles were recorded to have crossed the bridge daily since the interstate travel ban was lifted and this was expected to carry on till the end of the week.

“We expect the number of vehicles to increase on the peak days, including today and this weekend as there is the long weekend with Maulidur Rasul falling on Tuesday,” he said when contacted today, adding that motorists who have completed their vaccinations could dine-in at the rest stops along all PLUS highways.

Syed Mohammed Idid advised motorists to use the PLUS app to monitor traffic flow to help them plan their trips better.

“Motorists can also check PLUS’ Twitter account for the latest status of highways for an easier, safer and more comfortable journey,” he added.-Bernama