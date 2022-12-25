Iran MP calls for providing Afghan girls with academic education

TEHRAN: Iranian lawmaker Mehrdad Veis-Karami said on Sunday that the Islamic teachings emphasise that there is no difference between men and women when it comes to education and people should obey the Almighty God’s orders in that matter reported IRNA.

Underlining the fact that attempts by the Taliban or other authorities to hinder women from higher education are not in compliance with the religious regulations and texts as well as the tradition of the infallible household of the great Prophet of Islam, Veis-Karami said that Afghanistan and Iran have historical commonalities; first, it would be better to persuade Taliban rulers to abandon their decision on banning higher education for Afghan women, and second, Iran can provide the Afghan girls with the opportunity to continue their academic education till the highest levels.

One way to improve cultural interaction with other countries around the world is to collaborate in higher education such as offering sponsorships, the Iranian MP said, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran should do whatever it can to assist the Afghan women because of the common cultural and Islamic background.

When foreign students study at Iranian universities, they can become familiar with the Iranian culture, so they can turn into appropriate promoters of the cultural and religious aspects of the Islamic country, he noted.

The legislator went on to say that Iran can ask for funds from international organizations to avoid extra burden in the current economic situation.-Bernama