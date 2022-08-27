Iran produces 98% of its medicine locally

TEHRAN: Iran produces 98 per cent of its medicine available in the country, locally, head of Food and Drug Administration Bahram Daraei said.

He said Iran is also among 20 top countries worldwide that produce generic drugs with high-tech.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Bahram in an interview on Saturday said Iran produced six coronavirus vaccines and was successful in containing the pandemic.

He said the medical system designed by the government to manage drug distribution in the country, saying that it has decreased medicine trafficking.-Bernama